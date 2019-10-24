Companies / Retail & Consumer Clicks homes in on local market share growth as it posts strong profit ‘Defensive’ offerings, an extensive footprint and a strong rewards programme help the group weather weak consumer demand BL PREMIUM

Clicks boss Vikesh Ramsunder is confident the group can keep growing market share for its medicine and beauty products that are resilient to a stagnant economy and weak consumer demand.

The defensive nature of its product range including medicines, hygiene and beauty products, which generally fare well during economic downturns, helped the company report a 17% increase in full-year earnings, standing out among peers in retail that have battled to perform.