Clicks homes in on local market share growth as it posts strong profit
‘Defensive’ offerings, an extensive footprint and a strong rewards programme help the group weather weak consumer demand
24 October 2019 - 19:47
Clicks boss Vikesh Ramsunder is confident the group can keep growing market share for its medicine and beauty products that are resilient to a stagnant economy and weak consumer demand.
The defensive nature of its product range including medicines, hygiene and beauty products, which generally fare well during economic downturns, helped the company report a 17% increase in full-year earnings, standing out among peers in retail that have battled to perform.
