Computicket loses bid to overturn tribunal finding Competition court dismisses appeal in its entirety and orders ticket seller to pay costs

The Competition Appeal Court has dismissed Computicket’s bid to overturn an abuse of dominance finding as well as a R20m fine.

Following investigations by the Competition Commission, in January the Competition Tribunal found the ticketing company’s exclusive agreements with inventory providers had resulted in anti-competitive effects from 2005 to 2010.