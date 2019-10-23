Computicket loses bid to overturn tribunal finding
Competition court dismisses appeal in its entirety and orders ticket seller to pay costs
23 October 2019 - 19:05
The Competition Appeal Court has dismissed Computicket’s bid to overturn an abuse of dominance finding as well as a R20m fine.
Following investigations by the Competition Commission, in January the Competition Tribunal found the ticketing company’s exclusive agreements with inventory providers had resulted in anti-competitive effects from 2005 to 2010.
