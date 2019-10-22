Pick n Pay shares at best level in nearly four months on strong results
The grocer posted a 6% increase in turnover and a 12.5% improvement in trading profit, partly thanks to using data analytics
22 October 2019 - 18:42
Pick n Pay delivered strong sales and profit growth in the six months to end-September thanks to centralisation of its distribution facilities and more use of data analytics to monitor shopper trends.
The third largest grocer by market capitalisation (R33.5bn), posted a 6% increase in turnover and a 12.5% improvement in trading profit, which helped its shares rally 10.54% to close at R67.98, its best level in nearly four months.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.