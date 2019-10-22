Companies / Retail & Consumer Pick n Pay shares at best level in nearly four months on strong results The grocer posted a 6% increase in turnover and a 12.5% improvement in trading profit, partly thanks to using data analytics BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay delivered strong sales and profit growth in the six months to end-September thanks to centralisation of its distribution facilities and more use of data analytics to monitor shopper trends.

The third largest grocer by market capitalisation (R33.5bn), posted a 6% increase in turnover and a 12.5% improvement in trading profit, which helped its shares rally 10.54% to close at R67.98, its best level in nearly four months.