Harley-Davidson beats profit expectations due to international sales

Bengaluru — Harley-Davidson beat expectations for profit on Tuesday and stuck to its full-year shipment forecast, allaying fears of another major hit from European import tariffs and a further slump in sales in its main US market.

Shares of the company rose 7% in pre-market trading as it posted the first rise in international sales in a year during the third quarter and a 3.6% dip in US retail motorcycle sales — the smallest decline in nearly three years.

Profits continued to sink — by 24% — but the results offered some hope that one of the biggest names in motorcycles is finally beginning to arrest a slide in global sales that it has been fighting for years.

Sales in the world’s biggest motorcycle markets in Asia, which Harley has targeted with smaller bikes that go against its traditional profile, rose 8.7% in the quarter and are up about 1.6% this year overall.

The company plans to source half its revenue from overseas by 2027 and international retail sales rose 2.7% to 23,619 motorcycles in the quarter.

While worldwide shipments fell 5.8% to 45,837 motorcycles, they topped analysts’ estimates by more than 1,000 motorcycles, and the Wisconsin-based company stuck to its 2019 shipment target of 212,000 to 217,000 bikes.

The company is also cutting spending and it said it now saw 2019 capital expenses of $205m to $225m, about $20m less than its previous estimates.

Excluding items, the company earned 70c per share, beating Wall Street expectations of 52c while revenue from motorcycles and related products overall fell 4.9% to $1.07bn.

The company, which has been criticised by US President Donald Trump for its plan to shift some US production overseas, has also been battling the effects of trade tensions on its business globally. Earlier in 2019, it said retaliatory import duties imposed by the EU on its bikes would cost the company between $100m and $120m in 2019.

In June, Brussels raised import duties on US-manufactured Harley bikes to 31% from 6%, and the company said the impact from tariffs more than doubled in the third quarter from a year ago to $21.6m.

In response, Harley plans to begin shipping bikes from its Thailand plant but a delay in regulatory approval from the trading bloc means it will not see any benefit in earnings before the second quarter of 2020.

