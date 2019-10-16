CARTOON: The Gupta sting

Investors pin hopes on a potential Brexit deal and an easing of US-China tensions
Maturity in political discourse is more necessary than the nebulous notion of unity — but then one-word, platitudinous politics serves only itself
Former president manages to have his prosecution for corruption delayed until April 2020
The former eThekwini mayors’ supporters say it’s all part of a well orchestrated plan to stop her winning the ANC provincial elections in December
The company has ended its direct exposure to Britain’s retail sector
The president warned investors on Monday that the impact of state capture was even greater than previously imagined — about a tenth of SA’s GDP
Relying too much on your advantages or legislating too selfishly to protect your weaknesses won’t make friends or add to your economic wellbeing
John Bolton described Giuliani,Trump's lawyer, as 'a hand grenade who is going to blow everybody up', inquiry hears
Opinions about the lock's alleged racial abuse of four people in Langebaan are tearing apart friendships
Being guilt-tripped by a teenager is too close to home for plenty of parents
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.