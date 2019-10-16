Companies / Retail & Consumer

CARTOON: The Gupta sting

16 October 2019 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
Wednesday October 16, 2019
PETER BRUCE: The Guptas’ lives will unquestionably change for the worse

Yes, they are still rich — but being designated global pariahs overnight will not be pleasant for the brothers Gupta
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: How Helen Zille snared the Guptas

Zille may have triggered what became the Magnitsky laws to fight corruption but it was Browder who did the work
Opinion
1 day ago

Peter Hain asks UK to impose sanctions on the Gupta brothers too

Just as the US treasury has effectively halted the Guptas’ movements around the world in dollars, Hain wants UK to follow suit
National
4 days ago

US won’t talk about Guptas or companies implicated in state capture in SA

However, US firms implicated reportedly include Bain, McKinsey, Gartner and law firm Hogan Lovells
National
4 days ago

US slaps sanctions on Gupta family

The sanctions mean all their properties and financial interests in the US are frozen and they will not be able to do business in that country
National
5 days ago
Tuesday October 15, 2019
Tuesday October 15, 2019

