Pioneer Foods shareholders approve PepsiCo deal

Shareholders voted almost unanimously to approve the delisting of the Sasko bread owner, after a R23bn buyout offer from PepsiCo

15 October 2019 - 15:05 karl gernetzky
Sasko bread. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shareholders of Pioneer Foods, the owner of brands such as Sasko bread and Ceres juices, have voted almost unanimously in favour of delisting, following a $1.7bn (R23bn) bid by PepsiCo.

The company said in a statement that shareholders constituting 99.57% of ordinary shares, and 100% of class A ordinary shares, had approved the deal, which is still subject to approval by competition authorities.

In July, the company said it had received an all-cash offer of about R6.4bn for 100% of Pioneer Foods by PepsiCo, with the offer of R110 per share representing about a 56.5% premium to Pioneer Food’s share price at the time.

Shareholders of Zeder, which has a 28.6% interest in Pioneer, had approved the transaction in September.

Pioneer's share price was little changed at R107.12 on Tuesday afternoon, having gained about 38% since the deal was first announced.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

