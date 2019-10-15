Long4Life may spend a third of its cash pile to buy back shares

Long4Life, Brian Joffe’s investment group, said on Tuesday that it was seeking to reward shareholders by spending as much as R217m in buying back its own shares.

At an maximum price of R4.35 for each of the 50-million shares, the buyback programme would represent up to a 5.8% premium to the group's share price as of Monday's close.

The company intends to buy back about 5.5% of its 914-million shares in issue, with the programme expected to be completed on October 23.

Long4Life, the owner of Holdsport, Sportsmans Warehouse and beauty chain Sorbet, had cash and cash equivalents of R871m at the end of its six-months to end August, although Joffe said on Monday this now stood at about R600m.