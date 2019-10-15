Long4Life may spend a third of its cash pile to buy back shares
The company says it wants to buy about 5.5% of its shares as it seeks to maximise shareholder value
Long4Life, Brian Joffe’s investment group, said on Tuesday that it was seeking to reward shareholders by spending as much as R217m in buying back its own shares.
At an maximum price of R4.35 for each of the 50-million shares, the buyback programme would represent up to a 5.8% premium to the group's share price as of Monday's close.
The company intends to buy back about 5.5% of its 914-million shares in issue, with the programme expected to be completed on October 23.
Long4Life, the owner of Holdsport, Sportsmans Warehouse and beauty chain Sorbet, had cash and cash equivalents of R871m at the end of its six-months to end August, although Joffe said on Monday this now stood at about R600m.
Earlier in October, the company spent R304.4m in increasing its stake in Spur to 14.4%.
Long4Life’s share price, which stood at R4.11 on Monday, trades at a discount to the group’s net asset value, or the value of underlying assets, of R5.58 per share.
The group had spent R109.m acquiring 26.8-million of its own shares in the six months to end-August, paying an average price of R4.07 per share.
“The group intends continuing to buy back its shares on the open market at suitably priced levels to maximise shareholder return,” the company said on Monday.