Rising feed costs clip Astral’s wings

Astral Foods, SA’s largest poultry producer, said on Thursday that rising feed costs and disappointing consumer spending patterns would crop its earnings in the year to end June.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to be not more than 60% down on the prior comparative period, the company said, having experienced higher maize prices due to the smaller crop in its 2019 year.

This, together with depressed selling prices, has put significant pressure on profit margins, the company said.

“Disappointing consumer spending patterns during Astral Foods’ 2019 financial year, together with high levels of poultry imports, resulted in average poultry selling prices below that of the comparative period.”

Industrial action at its KwaZulu-Natal operations, load-shedding, and a disruption of water supply at a processing plant in Mpumalanga had added additional pressure, it said.

Astral Foods’ share price was up 1.56% to R153.35 at 1.22pm, paring its year-to-date loss to 4.11%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za