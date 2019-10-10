Companies / Retail & Consumer

Rising feed costs clip Astral’s wings

10 October 2019 - 13:40 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER
Astral Foods, SA’s largest poultry producer, said on Thursday that rising feed costs and disappointing consumer spending patterns would crop its earnings in the year to end June.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to be not more than 60% down on the prior comparative period, the company said, having experienced higher maize prices due to the smaller crop in its 2019 year.

This, together with depressed selling prices, has put significant pressure on profit margins, the company said.

“Disappointing consumer spending patterns during Astral Foods’ 2019 financial year, together with high levels of poultry imports, resulted in average poultry selling prices below that of the comparative period.” 

Industrial action at its KwaZulu-Natal operations, load-shedding, and a disruption of water supply at a processing plant in Mpumalanga had added additional pressure, it said.

Astral Foods’ share price was up 1.56% to R153.35 at 1.22pm, paring its year-to-date loss to 4.11%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Astral says 15 people in hospital after Gauteng plant ammonia leak

The incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities and Astral will assist where necessary with due process, the company says
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: The pricey, short-term deal Astral made to secure water

Astral’s commercial division MD, Andy Crocker, talks to Business Day TV about the company’s emergency water plan
Companies
3 months ago

‘Collapsing municipality’ costs Astral Foods R85m, threatens jobs

The poultry producer says it has incurred multimillion-rand costs as Lekwa Municipality cannot render reliable water supply
Companies
4 months ago

