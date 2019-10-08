Brian Joffe’s Long4Life takes additional bite out of Spur

Brian Joffe’s acquisitive investment group Long4Life, which, in May, said it had a cash pile of R1.1bn for buying opportunities, has more than tripled its stake in Spur Corporation to more than 12%.

The transaction, which is worth about R220m, takes Long4Life’s interest in Spur, which owns Hussar Grill and RocoMamas, from 4% to 12.5%.

The purchase of 9.2-million Spur shares for about R24 per share on Friday also means Long4Life now holds 14.3% of the company’s shares in issue that have voting rights.

Long4Life, whose brands include Sportsmans Warehouse and the Sorbet beauty chain, was unable to comment on Tuesday as it is in a closed period.

Spur’s share price was up 1.44% to R24 as of 12.15pm on Tuesday, having risen 7.62% so far in 2019. Long4Life was down 1% to R3.95, having lost 13.19% in the year to date.

Joffe, the Bidvest founder who also began and leads Long4Life, said in August that the company was expecting “reasonable” results in its six months to end-August, though earnings were likely to fall.

That was largely due to a disappointing performance by Chill Beverages. Long4Life had acquired the firm, which makes the Fitch & Leedes drinks brand, in November 2017 for a minimum purchase consideration of R452m.

“The group is well on its way to implementing many of its strategic objectives, with particular focus on decentralisation and improvement on asset management,” Joffe said. “Our acquisition activities have not, as yet, borne fruit, but the current uncertain environment offers opportunities of finding value investments in our space.”

