First profit increase in two years for H&M

Stockholm — H&M posted its first rise in quarterly pretax profit in more than two years on Thursday as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer said its drive to meet rapid changes in the market were on track.

H&M has been spending heavily on reviving its business after years of falling profits and growing inventories due to slowing sales at its core H&M branded stores.

Shares in H&M, which is controlled by the founding Persson family, with the founder’s son the chair and his grandson the CEO, were up 6.5% at 8.40am GMT.

“H&M delivered its first strong quarterly earnings in over four years, which could raise confidence in the turnaround,” investment bank Carnegie said in research note.

The shares are up 56% in 2019 after hitting a 13-year low in 2018 though they remain at about half their peak levels hit in 2015.

Pretax profit for the June to August quarter beat expectations, rising to five-billion krone ($507m) from 4.01-billion a year earlier.

Analysts had on average forecast a rise to 4.93-billion krone, Refinitiv data showed.

The increase was the Swedish retailer's first since the second quarter of 2017.

“The continued development of more full-price sales and reduced markdowns contributed to a 26% increase in operating profit in the third quarter, all while maintaining a high level of activity in our transformation work,” CEO Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement.

Profit growth was also helped by accelerating sales growth.

H&M had said on September 16 that sales growth in the quarter was the steepest in three years buoyed by well-received summer ranges and increased market share.

But analysts cautioned that investment might again squeeze profit margins, and shares fell on that day.

H&M's gross margin actually widened to 50.8% from 50.3%, and its operating profit margin rose to 8.0% from 7.1%.

Zara owner Inditex, H&M's biggest rival, has been weathering challenges in the sector better than most, yet its first-half results on September showed disappointing margin growth that overshadowed a strong rise in sales.

Smaller brick-and mortar rival Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy on September 30.

H&M's inventories increased 9% to 42-billion krone at the end of its third quarter, equivalent to 18.5% of sales.

However, H&M said that, measured in local currencies, they shrank 1% while the composition of the stock had kept improving.

In 2018, the group announced a target to cut inventories to 12%-14% of sales by the end of 2020. On Thursday, CEO Persson told analysts and media on a call that that range was still reachable, but did not say when.