Companies / Retail & Consumer Markus Jooste fails to stop R740m claim Lawsuit claims former CEO hid Steinhoff’s true financial health BL PREMIUM

Markus Jooste, the alleged mastermind behind SA’s biggest corporate fraud, has failed to stall a R740m damages claim.

The former CEO of Steinhoff, which is in the middle of cleaning up its balance sheet after uncovering a more than R100bn fraud in its accounts, lost a court application seeking to have Cape Town businessman Jaap du Toit’s case against him amended or dismissed as it lacked specific detail for him to plead.