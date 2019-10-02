Markus Jooste fails to stop R740m claim
Lawsuit claims former CEO hid Steinhoff’s true financial health
02 October 2019 - 05:10
Markus Jooste, the alleged mastermind behind SA’s biggest corporate fraud, has failed to stall a R740m damages claim.
The former CEO of Steinhoff, which is in the middle of cleaning up its balance sheet after uncovering a more than R100bn fraud in its accounts, lost a court application seeking to have Cape Town businessman Jaap du Toit’s case against him amended or dismissed as it lacked specific detail for him to plead.
