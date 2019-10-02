Companies / Retail & Consumer

Bidcorp agrees to sell UK food logistics business to Tesco

Company to sell Best Food Logistics, which made headlines during the UK's chicken shortage, to Booker Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tesco

02 October 2019 - 09:51 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Food services firm Bidcorp said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its UK logistics business Best Foods to a subsidiary of Tesco, for an undisclosed amount.

The sale is still subject to approvals, including from competition authorities, and may take months, the company said.

The sale to Booker Group will have no material effect on Bidcor’s results to end-June 2020, having been classified as a discontinued operation in the group’s 2019 results.

Bidcorp, which separated from Bidvest and listed on the JSE in May 2016, suffered a setback in the UK market when KFC’s parent company, Yum Brands, ended a long-standing contract with Bidvest Logistics, now known as Best Food.

But in 2018, KFC stripped DHL of some of the deliveries and went back to Bidcorp after a public outcry after delivery problems left hundreds of restaurants without chicken.

Bidcorp had committed to discontinuing its UK contract distribution business in December 2017, considering it a noncore activity. With Siseko Njobeni

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za 

Bidvest CEO on SA’s ‘basket-case economy’

The industrial services giant managed to achieve a 9.8% increase in headline earnings for the year ended June, and to generate R7.1bn in cash across ...
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Bidcorp gets back its KFC contract in the UK

Fast-food restaurant chain’s shift to DHL for chicken deliveries backfires
Companies
1 month ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Bidcorp is not cheap, but quality never is

The management has handled issues such as stubbornly low food inflation with aplomb, churning out consistent earnings growth
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Bidcorp expects higher food inflation in SA

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Bidcorp stockpiling in the UK in case of a messy Brexit

Companies

Brexit on a knife edge

News & Fox / Trending

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.