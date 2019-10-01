Companies / Retail & Consumer

Jump in profit for Rex Trueform as store expansion continues

The owner of Queenspark opened eight new stores in its year to end-June, resulting in a 15.5% rise in turnover

01 October 2019 - 09:10 karl gernetzky
Marcel Golding. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Marcel Golding. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Rex Trueform, the owner of Queenspark, said on Monday its focus on cutting costs and expanding its footprint resulted in a  in a 77% jump in operating profit in its year to end-June.

The company, which is controlled by a consortium led by trade-unionist-turned-businessperson Marcel Golding, opened eight new stores during the period, bringing its total to 77.

A focus on cost-cutting saw trading and employee costs decrease as a proportion of turnover, resulting in a 289.6% surge in operating profit to R32.6m for its retail segment.

Headline earnings per share rose 17.5% to 73.1c.

Retail turnover rose 15.5% to R678.9m, while finance income surged 165.3% to R12.3m, due to loan funding granted to an associated entity.

Rex Trueform is in the midst of a strategic shift, and is seeking to diversify from its retail business and property interests.

The company acquired a 33.78% interest in SA Water Works (SAWW) in September 2018 for a nominal value of R125, although the company provided R125m in loan funding.

A new shareholder in SAWW was subsequently introduced, reducing Rex Trueform's holding to 15.16%, although this was subsequently raised to 30% in February 2019, again at a nominal purchase price of R175.

The reduction in shareholding resulted in a R14.8m dilution loss on its investment, it said.

“Management considered the events giving rise to the changes in shareholding to be part of one indivisible transaction and in line with the purchase agreements originally entered into, which also afforded certain minority protections as well as guaranteed board representation on SAWW and subsidiary boards,” the company said.

During the period the company's net asset value per share rose 14.09% to R15.06.

The company's share price closed at R21 on Monday, having risen 5% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Marcel Golding’s new enterprise

The former trade union leader’s appointment as CEO could herald major changes at Af&Over
News & Fox
1 year ago

Rextru takes the plunge in major strategic shift

The company snags a 33.78% stake in SA Water Works in exchange for funding of R81m
Companies
1 year ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Sprucing up Rextru

It won’t be long before the consortium anchored by empowerment pioneer Marcel Golding and media-shy investor Hugh Roberts shows its hand at Rex ...
Opinion
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Queenspark doubles operating profit as new strategy ‘progresses well’

Companies / Retail & Consumer

How Rex Trueform feels the pinch

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Market Watch: Marcel Golding — a man to watch

Archive

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.