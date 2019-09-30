Companies / Retail & Consumer Woolworths SA CEO the only executive to get short-term bonus in financial 2019 Zyda Rylands’ R2.1m short-term incentive helped bump up her total remuneration to R12m BL PREMIUM

Woolworths SA CEO Zyda Rylands was the only executive of the food and clothing group to be awarded a short-term bonus in financial 2019.

Rylands oversaw a comparatively strong performance at the local operations which helped to counter weak results from elsewhere.