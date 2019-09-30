Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff Investment delays release of financial results, again

The subsidiary of the embattled retailer says ‘a substantial amount of work’ remains in order to prepare and audit the statements

30 September 2019 - 20:20 Thabiso Mochiko
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steinhoff Investment Holdings has again delayed its annual results for the 2017 and 2018 financial year. The company, a subsidiary of embattled retailer Steinhoff International, said despite its “best efforts, there remains a substantial amount of work in order to prepare, and then to audit, the Company’s annual financial statements. These tasks remain complex and uncertain.”

The group said “unfortunately, it is clear that the timeline for publication of the annual financial statements for Steinhoff Investments disclosed in the June Announcement cannot be met.”

It said Steinhoff International Holdings’s audited 2017 and 2018 annual financial statements that have already been published are not affected by the delays.

Steinhoff, whose shares have plunged more than 90% since it disclosed “accounting irregularities” in December 2017, uncovered a €6.5bn (about R110bn) hole in its accounts in 2017, causing a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders, includingformer chair Christo Wiese. 

Steinhoff said it will update the market in due course regarding revised completion and publication dates.

mochikot@businesslive.co.za

ROB ROSE: Meet Markus Jooste’s new nemesis

Brandon Topham, the FSCA’s head of enforcement, says the true culprits in the Steinhoff scam won’t be getting away with a mere R53m fine
Opinion
4 days ago

Steinhoff shareholders strengthen board’s grip

Supervisory body’s increased power over management comes as group heads into 16-month restructuring period
Companies
4 weeks ago

Brait and the burst-bubble club

Investment firm looks at options to unlock value after 90% slump in five years
Business
1 day ago

