Companies / Retail & Consumer

Niveus may delist after HCI offers to buyout minority shareholders

Hosken Consolidated Investments has offered R2.40 for Niveus shares, a discount of 3% from the company’s closing price on Thursday

27 September 2019 - 09:19 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 27 September 2019 - 10:52
Picture: REUTERS/ERIK DE CASTRO
Picture: REUTERS/ERIK DE CASTRO

Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) has made a cash offer for the shares of Niveus Investments that it does not already own. 

HCI’s offer of R2.40 represents a 3% discount to Niveus’s share price on Thursday, though it represents a 24% premium to the volume weighted average price over the 30 business days to September 25.

Niveus plunged 11.29% to R2.20 on Friday morning as the JSE opened, putting it on track for its worst one-day performance in three months.

HCI already directly owns about 51.7% of Niveus, according to a joint statement by the two companies on Friday, while its wholly owned subsidiary Johnnic owns 1.5% of Niveus.

Its second-largest shareholder is financial services firm Legae Peresec, which holds 12.6%, according to Niveus’s 2019 annual report.

In a separate announcement on Friday, Niveus said it had appointed Mohamed Haroun Ahmed to the board as an independent nonexecutive director. Ahmed is the lead independent director of Montauk Holdings, Deneb Investments, Hospitality Property Fund and Tsogo Sun Hotels.

HCI has a 83% holding in Deneb and a 49% holding in Tsogo Sun Hotels, according to the group’s 2019 annual report.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

HCI: taking a punt on resources

Johnny Copelyn’s investment group has been ignored by the market. But bets on oil, gas and platinum could change that
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Private sector wants stab at running Western Cape’s shambolic rail service

An HCI-linked transport company has suggested it be allowed to run parts of the shambolic Western Cape rail service
News & Fox
1 week ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Bowler Metcalf – lean, mean, but battered

Plastics packager Bowler Metcalf, listed way back in the late 1980s, is arguably the most consistent long-term profit performer on the JSE
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Mining and property boost HCI in interim period

Companies / Industrials

HCI consolidates its hold with Sactwu deal

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Tsogo Sun boosted by gaming alternatives

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.