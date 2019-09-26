Companies / Retail & Consumer Truworths concludes UK debt restructuring Standard Bank is to provide a £32.5m facility to refinance its Office footwear retailing business BL PREMIUM

Truworths International’s struggling UK business is out of the woods, for now, having successfully restructured its debt.

The JSE-listed group said on Thursday that Standard Bank, its principal SA banker, would provide a £32.5m (about R600m) facility to refinance its Office footwear retailing business in the UK.