Truworths concludes UK debt restructuring
Standard Bank is to provide a £32.5m facility to refinance its Office footwear retailing business
26 September 2019 - 18:39
Truworths International’s struggling UK business is out of the woods, for now, having successfully restructured its debt.
The JSE-listed group said on Thursday that Standard Bank, its principal SA banker, would provide a £32.5m (about R600m) facility to refinance its Office footwear retailing business in the UK.
