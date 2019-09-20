Grand Parade doubles operating profit amid Burger King improvements

Leisure and gaming company Grand Parade Investments (GPI) doubled its operating profit for the year to end-June to R44.2m, benefiting from improved sales and profitability at Burger King.

Headline earnings per share jumped 180% to 8.91c per share, with same-store Burger King sales rising 10.3%, the company said on Friday.

Burger King returned to profitability, adding R11.7m to GPI’s profits, from a loss of R27.1m in the prior year. The company added six restaurants during the period, bringing the total number it owns to 86.

The closure of Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins led to an improvement in the loss contribution of these two stores by R26.1m, though discontinued operations still collectively weighed on headline earnings by R43.5m.

GPI said in February it had decided to exit Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins, which would allow it to free up capital that would be channelled to high-value potential assets, such as Burger King.

Its gaming interests also continued to pay off, with Sun Slots contributing R55.2m for the period, up 50%. SunWest contributed R74.8m to headline earnings, down 4% year on year.

GPI has agreed to sell its remaining 30% holding in Sun Slots for R504m, saying on Friday that R220m of the proceeds would be used to pay down preference share debt secured by the asset. Management also intended to propose a special dividend and/or share buyback with the remaining cash.

The company opted not to pay a dividend for the period.

GPI’s share closed at R2.85 on Thursday, having fallen 8.95% so far in 2019.

