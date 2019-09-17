Companies / Retail & Consumer

AB InBev to float Asian business in 2019’s second biggest IPO

The initial public offering will be worth up to $6.6bn and will help the brewer reduce debts of more than $100bn

17 September 2019 - 18:29 Julie Zhu and Lukas Job
Picture: AFP/BRUNO FAHY
Picture: AFP/BRUNO FAHY

Hong Kong  — AB InBev will kick off a second attempt to spin off its Asian business in Hong Kong with the launch on Wednesday of an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $6.6bn that could be the world’s second-largest flotation in 2019.

The brewing giant, which, in July, tried to raise up to $9.8bn through an IPO of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, said on Tuesday it would offer 1.3-billion shares at between HK$27 and HK$30 ($3.45-$3.83) a piece.

The new offering includes a rare “upsize” option that will enable the company to sell up to 36.8% more shares. Assuming it exercises the option in full at the top end of the price range, the sale could raise up to $6.6bn before any regular over-allotment option is included.

The Belgium-based company would raise up to $4.8bn without the upsize option.

Proceeds will help AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reduce debts of more than $100bn, accumulated following the purchase of rival SABMiller in late 2016.

Even at the low end of the price range, the IPO would be the second biggest globally this year, trailing the $8.1bn flotation of Uber Technologies in May, data from Refinitiv shows.

The IPO would also provide a boost for Hong Kong after China’s Alibaba Group, last month, delayed a listing worth up to $15bn amid political unrest in the city. “You could say that the conditions are more challenging, but when we listen to potential investors we believe there is solid excitement about this business and its IPO,” said Jan Craps, CEO of Budweiser APAC, referring to the protests in Hong Kong.

So far this year, companies have raised $10.8bn in IPOs in Hong Kong — well short of the $41bn raised in New York, according to Refinitiv data.

AB InBev’s revived deal excludes the brewer’s Australian operations, which it agreed to sell to Japan’s Asahi Group for $11bn shortly after the IPO was shelved. Without Australia, a large but mature market, AB InBev’s Asia-Pacific operations would be more focused on faster growth markets such as China, India and Vietnam, which could make it easier to achieve a higher valuation, sources have said.

It would also give Budweiser APAC, whose portfolio of more than 50 beer brands includes Stella Artois and Corona, a market capitalisation of $45.6bn-$50.7bn prior to the IPO, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters

Distell and AB InBev square off in a booze showdown

The owner of the Amarula brand has accused AB InBev of breaching conditions of the 2016 merger with SABMiller
Companies
5 days ago

SAB confident it can hit local Guinness target

The local drinks making giant says it will bring the iconic Irish stout to market in a way that is relevant to SA consumers
Companies
1 week ago

Brewing giant AB InBev rolls out blockchain solution to assist farmers

The platform, developed by US-based fintech company BanQu, will enable farmers in AB InBev's value chain to monitor sales and receive payments
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Distell drags AB InBev off to Competition Tribunal

Companies / Industrials

SAB gets licence for Smirnoff’s ready-to-drink brands

Companies / Industrials

India’s capital slaps three-year ban on AB InBev for alleged tax evasion

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.