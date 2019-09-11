Sports Direct in chaos with no new auditor in time for AGM

Billionaire Mike Ashley failed to appoint an auditor in time for Sports Direct International’s AGM on Wednesday, throwing the UK retailer deeper into chaos.

Sports Direct has been racing to find a replacement for Grant Thornton, which quit as auditor in August following the company’s delayed posting of annual results because of a last-minute $749m tax bill. The Big Four auditing firms have turned down the role, citing conflicts of interest.

Wednesday’s meeting was the culmination of a dramatic year for Ashley, who lost his 30% stake in department-store chain Debenhams in April when it was taken over by creditors. Since then, he’s said he regrets buying unprofitable retailer House of Fraser last year and has come under fire for acquiring more struggling businesses, despite Sports Direct’s own profit decline.

“The failure to appoint an auditor shows that both Mike Ashley and Sports Direct’s reputation precedes them,” said independent retail analyst Richard Hyman. “They’re difficult, very unconventional, and don’t play by the rules, so many firms clearly think that it’s not something they want to get involved in.”

Risk of fine

Under UK law, Sports Direct can still call on the government to appoint an auditor. Ashley must do so within one week, or the company and its officers could risk a fine.

The shares traded 1.2% higher on Wednesday afternoon in London, but they’ve fallen 22% over the past 12 months.

On Wednesday, 9% of shareholders voted against Ashley’s re-appointment as a director, heeding a recommendation from advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, which cited “material failures of governance and risk oversight”. It’s impossible to oust the billionaire, though, because he and his holding company Mash Beta own a majority of Sports Direct shares.