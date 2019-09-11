Famous Brands is satisfied with first-half revenue

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands — owner of Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza — said on Wednesday it has experienced satisfactory results for the six months to end-August, despite a 12.8% slump in sales at Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) as it continues to close stores.

Difficult trading conditions persisted across SA’s primary markets, featuring subdued consumer spending and increased pressure from competitors, the company said in a voluntary trading update.

System-wide sales at GBK fell 12.8% but grew 8.6% on a like-for-like basis, the company said.

Its leading brands portfolio — which includes the likes of Steers and Debonairs — experienced system-wide growth of 6%, and 4% like-for-like growth, the company said.

Like-for-like sales at its signature brands portfolio — which includes Turn ’n Tender and House of Coffees — rose 1.4%, but jumped 14% systemwide after the opening of a number of new stores.

Famous Brands also reported pressure on revenue on its supply chain division, while its manufacturing business reported a marginal sales decline.

Profits at its logistics business were hit by flat case sales in the domestic market and lower exports, as well as one-off expenditure related to the relocation of its Free State facility.

Famous Brands’ share price was flat at R77.90 on Wednesday morning, having fallen 20.3% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

