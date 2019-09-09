Low sales volumes at Spitz and Green Cross drag AVI down

AVI, which has a market capitalisation of R29.3bn, acquired Green Cross for R382.5m in 2012. But the business has struggled as it and other consumer-facing businesses could not pass on higher costs to cash-strapped consumers.

In July, AVI said it had written down the value of Green Cross by R87m, following its restructuring. The restructuring cost R27m. The company also closed its manufacturing facility in Epping, Cape Town.

AVI chairman Gavin Tipper and CEO Simon Crutchley on Monday said the company expected the trading environment to remain difficult.

The owner of tea brand Five Roses and fishing company I&J said aggressive competitor prices had put pressure on weak sales volumes in some of its categories in the year to end-June.

“Our expectation is that many of our categories will continue to have low, or even negative, growth rates until there is a meaningful improvement in the economy,” they said.