Companies / Retail & Consumer

AVI earnings slip as consumer spending remains constrained

The owner of household goods such as Five Roses tea maintains dividend cover as it continues to feel the pinch

09 September 2019 - 08:07 karl gernetzky
A Spitz store, which is owned by AVI, at Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI
A Spitz store, which is owned by AVI, at Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI

Consumer goods group AVI, whose brands include footwear retailer Spitz and Five Roses tea, trimmed its final dividend 4% in the year to end-June as it continued to feel the pinch from a constrained consumer environment.

Headline earnings per share fell 4.9% to 516.6c, while operating profit declined 3% on a like-for-like basis during the period, but the company said it is targeting profit growth across its business in the 2020 financial year.

Strong brands and favourable price levels for some materials were some of the factors AVI cited as reasons to be optimistic, even as it battles low business confidence and pressure on consumer’s disposable income.

“The trading environment is expected to remain difficult, with constrained consumer spending. Our expectation is that many of our categories will continue to have low, or even negative, growth rates until there is a meaningful improvement in the economy,” it said.

The company maintained its dividend cover, declaring a 250c per share final dividend, down from the prior period’s 260c. This brought its full-year dividend to 415c, from 435c previously.

AVI said on Monday it is confident it is well positioned to compete in a tough consumer environment, saying it will consider local and international acquisitions in the next financial year, if appropriate.

The company’s net debt, which included higher lease liabilities due to new accounting standards, rose to R2.44bn at end-June from R1.27bn in the prior period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Food counters to chew on

Weak consumer spending has hit the food counters hard, but there are some bright spots – and perhaps now is a good time to have some cash on hand
Companies
5 days ago

Small cap funds: small today, large tomorrow

The small cap funds have just R6.3bn under management – little more than 1% of the assets held by domestic equity funds
Companies
5 days ago

Product mix boosts revenue of Denny owner Libstar

The company reported interim gross organic revenue growth of 4.5% to end-June, although changes to accounting standards will hit HEPS
Companies
4 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

R5bn in fishing rights up for grabs

News & Fox

AVI earnings fall in the year to end-June

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Catch of the day: Premier Fishing, Sea Harvest, AVI

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.