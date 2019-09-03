Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lego’s sales bounce back helped by Marvel superheroes

Lego plans to add 35 shops in China by the end of 2019, taking the total to more than 140 there and to nearly 600 worldwide

03 September 2019 - 18:01 Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard
FILE PHOTO: Lego logo is seen at a toy store in Bonn, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/ WOLFGANG RATTAY
FILE PHOTO: Lego logo is seen at a toy store in Bonn, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/ WOLFGANG RATTAY

Copenhagen — Models of superheroes and villains from Marvel’s Avengers movies helped lift first-half sales at Lego, as the Danish toymaker continued its turnaround drive with investments in China, India, the internet and new stores.

Lego, known for its colourful plastic bricks, returned to sales growth in 2018 after a decade of double-digit increases came to an abrupt halt in 2017.

The company, which competes with Barbie maker Mattel as well as Hasbro, said on Tuesday sales rose 4% between January and June to 14.8-billion Danish kroner ($2.2bn). In local currencies, sales grew 2%.

Niels Christiansen, who took over as CEO in 2017, said that matched the company’s ambitions for single-digit growth over the full year. “And I think we will deliver on that.”

Lego said it gained share in its largest markets, with double-digit growth in China and single-digit growth in the US and Western Europe.

But operating profit declined 16% to 3.5-billion kroner due to new investments.

“It is moving rapidly towards e-commerce and towards really special retail experiences. That demands a lot from what you can do digitally, IT-wise and store-wise,” Christiansen said.

“In the end, it’s a battle over the time kids have to play in,” he said.

Lego versions of Marvel’s Avengers characters such as Captain America, Iron Man and Thanos were among the top sellers in the first half, while Star Wars-themed products and the company’s older building sets like Lego Technic and City also contributed to growth, it said.

Despite a shift towards online sales, the company plans to add 35 shops in China by the end of 2019, taking the total to more than 140 there and to nearly 600 worldwide.

“You cannot say the physical experience is not necessary, just because more is bought online,” Christiansen said, underlining the importance of “try-vertising”, where kids test out new products in stores. “It is really important in a country like China, where you have to build the brand. It’s a physical product.”

Christiansen said he hoped Lego’s push into India, where it currently sells via third party stores, would mirror its success in China, though it has not decided whether to open its own shops there yet.

“I wonder if we might have Lego-branded stores in India one day too. I think so”, he said.

