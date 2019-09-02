Companies / Retail & Consumer

Exiting Clover deal costs Brimstone R55m

The investment firm reports a R84.3m loss in the six months ended June 30

02 September 2019 - 20:34 Siseko Njobeni
Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUPPLIED

Brimstone’s decision to exit the consortium that wants to buy Clover has come back to hurt the black-owned investment firm as the decision was one of the factors behind its loss in the six months to end-June.

The company reported a loss of R84.3m, an improvement from a loss of R227.1m in the prior period.

“The current period loss is mainly due to the cost of the exit of the Clover transaction, increased finance costs, increase in valuation provisions at Lion of Africa Insurance Company and an increase in the tax charge,” Brimstone’s CEO Mustaq Brey said on Monday.

Brimstone said disposing of the right to subscribe for the Milco shares cost it R55m. It disclosed the amount in the balance sheet under “Other investment losses”.

Brimstone, the majority shareholder in Sea Harvest, was the original black economic empowerment partner in the Milco consortium that is on the verge of acquiring Clover.

But the company exited the consortium due to pressure from Palestine solidarity organisation BDS SA and trade union Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu).

The two organisations slammed the participation of Israeli company Central Bottling Company (CBC) in the consortium, also known as Milco.

In the six months, Brismtone’s intrinsic net asset value decreased 5% to R3.7bn from R3.9bn at December 31 2018.

Brimstone increased its stake in associate Oceana Group from 17% to 22.9% in the period by acquiring 8 -million shares for R581m.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Sea Harvest profit surges after two acquisitions

Sales jumped 86% to R1.87bn in the six months to end-June, following the acquisitions of Viking Fishing and Ladismith Cheese
Companies
10 hours ago

Israeli firm determined to forge ahead with acquisition of Clover despite resistance

Central Bottling Company, the lead partner in the bidding Milco consortium, says it is here for the long haul in spite of pro-Palestinian protests
Companies
2 weeks ago

MARC HASENFUSS: When emotions run high

The usually festive Brimstone AGM had a slight edge to proceedings this year
Opinion
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Has Grand Parade had its fill of Spur?

Money & Investing

Clover set to return to profit in year to June

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sea Harvest: Worth watching in uncertain times

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.