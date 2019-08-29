Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff says it will consider selling its best businesses

The embattled retailer will consider all options ‘as part of our debt-reduction strategy’ and ‘keep the future ownership of the businesses under review’

29 August 2019 - 10:46 Nick Hedley
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Embattled retailer Steinhoff International, whose chains include Pepkor and Conforama, says it will consider letting go of its best businesses as it struggles to stay afloat.

“We must provide our strongest performing businesses with the opportunity to perform to their full potential and ensure that Steinhoff’s shareholding is not a hindrance to their growth,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

“As part of our debt-reduction strategy, all options will be considered. Therefore, as we continue with our restructuring, we will keep the future ownership of these businesses under review.”

Steinhoff said consolidated net sales from continuing operations in the nine months to end-June rose 4% to €10.1bn (R171.9bn).

This was thanks to “strong contributions” from Pepkor Europe and Pepkor Africa, whose chains include Pep, Ackermans and Incredible Connection.

Pepkor Africa increased revenue in constant-currency terms by 8.5% to R53.1bn in the nine-month period, boosted by a stronger third quarter, the group said.

“However, trading remains volatile in an environment of continued pressure on consumer spending.”

Steinhoff said legal claims against it remain “a significant outstanding challenge”.

The group is reeling after announcing in late 2017 that it had uncovered “accounting irregularities”. Its CEO at the time, Markus Jooste, resigned with immediate effect.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Plunging Shoprite share price adds to Christo Wiese’s woes

Shoprite founder and chair’s 82-million shares are worth just R9.5bn, down from a record high of R22bn in 2018
Companies
3 days ago

Did Pepkor chair Jayendra Naidoo’s fee come out of state pension fund?

Businessman earned fee at the same time he was the beneficiary of a R9.35bn loan from the GEPF
Companies
6 days ago

Steinhoff shares hit record low

The retailer has seen its share price plummet 17% since Friday as investors come to terms with prospects of long-drawn litigation against is former ...
Companies
1 week ago

Steinhoff claim against me is ‘embarrassing’, Markus Jooste says

In at least one lawsuit against Steinhoff where it added Jooste as a third party, the former CEO has argued that he needs access to a full forensic ...
Companies
1 week ago

Lancaster loan gave PIC an ally on Steinhoff board, Jayendra Naidoo says

Naidoo corroborates former PIC CEO Dan Matjila’s testimony on the thinking behind a substantially written down R9.35bn loan the PIC to Lancaster to ...
National
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Steinhoff’s legal woes leave little for those holding stock

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tekkie Town founder slams Pepkor CEO over share scheme

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.