Motus new vehicle sales fall in the year to June

Automotive group Motus, which imports and sells vehicles and operates the Europcar rental chain, says new-vehicle sales fell in the year to end-June as more cash-strapped consumers in SA turned to used cars.

“The new-vehicle market continues to be affected by the weak macroeconomic environment in the country and pressure on household disposable income,” said the group, which Imperial Holdings unbundled on to the JSE in late 2018.

“Industry margins could continue to underperform as consumers continue to delay purchases, trade down with the shift to cheaper vehicles and place pressure on the supply of pre-owned vehicles.”

The group’s passenger and commercial vehicle businesses, including the UK and Australia, sold 131,725 new vehicles in the year, a 10.1% decline. But sales of pre-owned vehicles rose to 83,554 units, from 81,123 the previous year.

The decline in overall sales was attributable to “market contraction and reduced volumes to the car rental industry in SA, where the margins are lower”. In SA, sales of luxury cars were falling as consumers turned to entry-level vehicles and small-to-medium sized sport utility vehicles.

The company, led by CEO Osman Arbee, said total revenue rose 3.5% to R79.7bn despite the decline in volumes. But profit after tax fell 18% to R1.9bn partly because of an issue of shares at a discount to a broad-based black economic empowerment partner.

Normalised headline earnings per share rose 11% and the group raised its full-year dividend by a tenth to 490c per ordinary share.

The group said it “produced solid financial results for the year under challenging trading conditions”.

“SA’s socio-political and economic outlook is fragile, which impacts sentiment, economic activity and the volatility of the rand. Despite this, we anticipate solid operating and financial results for the year to June 2020, subject to stable currencies in the economies in which we operate and SA retaining its investment rating grade.”

The group’s shares rose as much as 8.6% in early trade on Wednesday to a high of R73.86.

