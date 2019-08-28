Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem reports double-digit sales growth

28 August 2019 - 09:33 Nick Hedley
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Dis-Chem Pharmacies says sales grew 13.5% to R9.9bn in the first five months of its 2020 financial year, thanks partly to better wholesale revenues.

“The group delivered a strong revenue performance in the five months to 31 July in a tough economic environment with increased competition and a constrained consumer,” CEO Ivan Saltzman said.

“I am extremely satisfied with the rationalisation of stock levels post the strike and single-exit-price buy-in, as we focus on improving free cash flow ensuring we require less net working capital investment, which will better enable us to fund future growth strategies,” Saltzman said.

Retail revenue increased by 12% to R9bn in the five-month period, with comparable sales growth of 5.3% boosted by the 3.8% single-exit-price increase that came into effect in March 2019.

Trading volumes were slightly up, while retail sales price inflation was at 2.5%. The group added nine new stores in the five-month period “and is on track to add another 13 stores before year-end”.

The wholesale business, which supplies products to Dis-Chem stores and independent operators, grew revenue by 15.3% to R6.8bn.

However, Dis-Chem said earnings in the six months to end-August would be affected by various once-offs, including costs linked to the recent employee strike.

“With the strike and warehouse decentralisation concluded, the group has and continues to focus on reducing and rationalising its stock holding to improve free cash flow generation and to ensure that it meets its medium-term net working capital targets,” it said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

CHRIS GILMOUR: Healthy fare bucks the declining fast-food trend

Real Foods is tapping into the wellness market and its Kauai chain is seeing impressive growth
Opinion
2 months ago

Why market continues to be wary of Ascendis

It is not clear how many shares Gary Shayne, and by extension Coast2Coast, will still have to offload to meet its obligations
Companies
4 months ago

Labour court issues temporary ban on union protests in Dis-Chem strike

The court orders union workers to stop wage demostrations outside the retail pharmacy’s premises until February 27
National
8 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Fourways Mall spells the end for shopping centre boom

Companies / Property

SA’s most valuable brand is Standard Bank

News & Insights

CEO David Kneale leaving Clicks in robust health

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.