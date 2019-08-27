Companies / Retail & Consumer

Altria surges as Philip Morris confirms talks

There are rumours of the companies — which split operations a decade ago — getting back together, especially with Altria owning vaping company Juul

27 August 2019 - 17:04 Jonathan Roeder
Picture: AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI
Picture: AFP/FABRICE COFFRINI

Chicago — Philip Morris International, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes in overseas markets, is in merger talks with Altria Group about a deal that would re-unite the tobacco giants more than 10 years after they split their operations.

Altria shares surged the most since October 2008 on the news, rising as much as 11%. Philip Morris declined as much as 7.6%, the most since December.

The companies broke apart more than a decade ago, bowing to pressure from US investors who wanted higher dividends and more share buybacks. The move was also pitched as a way to set free faster-growing overseas operations while the US business was entangled in smoker lawsuits.

But times have changed. Altria has recently diversified its portfolio with investments in vaping and cannabis, giving the company more growth potential even as fewer people smoke cigarettes. Some analysts and investors have argued for years that the companies should get back together, a move that would give Philip Morris more US exposure.

There’s been speculation that the companies might get back together. On Monday, Wells Fargo published a research note that said a deal could make sense now, in part because Altria has a stake in the vaping company Juul.

Philip Morris said in a statement that no agreement has been formally reached and any deal would be subject to board, shareholder and regulatory approval. Altria also issued a statement confirming the talks.

Bloomberg

