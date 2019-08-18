Retailer Choppies plans to exit SA market

Botswanan budget retailer Choppies Enterprises says it plans to sell its stores in SA as growth stutters and unemployment soars in Africa’s most advanced economy.

The company, whose stock is currently suspended from trading on its primary bourse in Botswana, as well as on the Johannesburg stock exchange, operates 88 stores in SA.

“Exiting the South African market is the appropriate strategic decision for the company,” it said in a statement after completing a strategic review of its business. “Choppies has commenced a process which may result in the divestment of Choppies Supermarkets SA (Pty) Ltd in whole or in part.”