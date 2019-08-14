Now Steinhoff turns its focus to multibillion-rand lawsuits
Christo Wiese’s claim is for about R59bn and group faces a class-action claim from Dutch group VEB
14 August 2019 - 05:10
After months of work untangling years of fraudulent transactions, Steinhoff has turned its focus to multibillion-rand lawsuits triggered by the scandal that threatens the survival of the global retail group.
Steinhoff uncovered a €6.5bn (about R110bn) hole in its accounts in 2017, causing a share collapse and multiple lawsuits from former business partners and aggrieved shareholders that include former chair Christo Wiese.
