Israeli firm determined to forge ahead with acquisition of Clover despite resistance Central Bottling Company, the lead partner in the bidding Milco consortium, says it is here for the long haul in spite of pro-Palestinian protests

Central Bottling Company (CBC), the Israel-based lead partner in the Milco consortium that has made an offer to buy Clover, is in SA for the long term, a senior representative of the company said on Wednesday.

The Milco consortium is on the brink of acquiring Clover in a transaction worth R4.8bn. However, CBC’s Israeli ties have overshadowed the proposed deal since its announcement in February.