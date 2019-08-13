Companies / Retail & Consumer

Two questions Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez is asked most often

13 August 2019 - 19:06 John Bowker and Janice Kew
Steinhoff International Holdings CEO Louis du Preez. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez told investors there are two things he’s pressed about the most after the retailer’s near collapse: can we see the full forensic report, and when will former CEO Markus Jooste be arrested?

The first relates to an in-depth investigation by PwC into an accounting scandal that erupted in late 2017. The results of the probe were delayed several times as even the sharpest financial minds struggled with the complexity of the task.

Steinhoff finally published a mere 10-page summary — though more detail was included in subsequent audited results.

The second question refers to the fate of Jooste, the executive identified by Steinhoff as most responsible for the layers of third-party transactions and inflated numbers behind alleged financial wrongdoing.

While the SA company is seeking more than R850m from the 58-year-old in a legal challenge, he has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

So how does the CEO answer?

The full PwC report needs to be kept confidential for Steinhoff’s own legal cases, Du Preez said in a presentation in Cape Town on Tuesday.

While the financial investigation was largely complete, further probes were continuing into the role of third parties, he said. As for Jooste, it was not the company’s job to start criminal proceedings.

Steinhoff is co-operating with the authorities and has almost daily contact with SA’s regulators, but its remit only goes so far, Du Preez said.

The CEO then handed over to Alex Watson, a supervisory board member and former professor of accounting at the University of Cape Town.

Steinhoff’s accounts were the “most complex financial statements you could ever imagine preparing”, she said.

“It was the longest audit opinion ever seen,” the professor said. “Students will be studying this for years.”

Bloomberg

Markus Jooste’s friend forewarned of Steinhoff share collapse

The former Steinhoff CEO's text message, revealed in court papers, is the most solid evidence in the public domain of possible insider trading
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Long and costly legal battle ahead over Steinhoff

The outcome will be determined less by the ‘rights and wrongs’ of the matter and much more by whose money lasts the longest
Opinion
1 week ago

Swap of PSG shares for Steinhoff in focus as Markus Jooste gets first day in court

Tense court action provides the first insight into how Jooste will fend off potentially multibillion-rand claims on multiple fronts
National
1 week ago

