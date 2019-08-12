Steinhoff asks for another extension
Creditors asked to agree to extend the date for completion of the group restructuring
12 August 2019 - 05:01
Steinhoff International has asked creditors to agree to a fifth extension of the deadline for completion of the restructuring of the furniture retailer. The new deadline will be moved to August 19 from August 9.
On Thursday, just hours before the August 9 deadline, the embattled furniture retailer, which has outlets on four continents, said it had requested creditors to agree to extend the date for completion of the group restructuring.
