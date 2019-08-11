Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont hit by R300m jewellery heist, says report

Police say no arrests have been made

11 August 2019 - 16:15 karl gernetzky
Cartier shop in Vendome, Paris. Picture: 123RF/ ANDREAHAST
Cartier shop in Vendome, Paris. Picture: 123RF/ ANDREAHAST

Richemont, which owns the Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels brands, was  hit on Friday by a warehouse robbery in which jewellery and watches with a reported retail value of R300m were stolen.

Men armed with pistols overpowered guards at the Rivonia, Johannesburg, warehouse, the Sunday Time reported. According to the newspaper’s sources, private investigators are trying  to establish how security cameras were disabled during the incident.

Police spokesperson Capt Marvin Masondo said on Sunday that no arrests have been made, and a case of business robbery has been opened.

Richemont’s head office in Switzerland had not commented by the time of publication.

The R300m worth of stolen jewellery would represent about 0.1% of the almost €14bn (R238bn) in sales reported for  the group’s financial year to end-March. According to the group, sales of its Middle East and Africa operations represented only 6.6% of total group sales for the same period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Crazy rich: behind the surge in luxury stocks

By any measure, investors are paying too much for Richemont. But a boom in the luxury goods market is the key
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Johann Rupert: Why SA is on the verge of an IMF bailout

An edited extract from Pieter du Toit’s book The Stellenbosch Mafia reveals why Johann Rupert has lost faith in SA
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Strong Asia growth boosts Richemont’s first-quarter sales

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Johann Rupert: Why SA is on the verge of an IMF bailout

Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.