Beyond Meat tumbles 12% after deeply discounted secondary offering

New York — Beyond Meat tumbled as much as 12% on Thursday to $172 after inside shareholders priced a secondary offering at $160 a share on Wednesday night, handing early investors a slice of profits and adding to company coffers as it looks to fund expanded production in an increasingly crowded vegan marketplace.

The offering price represents an 18.58% discount to Wednesday’s closing price, unusually steep for an offering of this size. Shareholders locked in the gain after Beyond Meat’s nearly 700% rally in this year’s best-performing initial public offering (IPO), selling 3-million of the 3.25-million shares sold, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. That amounts to proceeds of $480m for holders, who sold off small portions of their stakes.

The company raised about $40m from its portion of the deal.

The transaction lets early investors such as Kleiner Perkins and Obvious Ventures, and executives including CEO Ethan Brown, take profits after an almost eight-fold gain since the stock’s debut. News of the offering, announced alongside better-than-expected earnings on Monday, sent shares tumbling and put a damper on what had been another upbeat earnings report from Beyond Meat, with sales surpassing analysts’ estimates. Shares bounced back on Wednesday, erasing some of Tuesday’s 12% plunge, to trade to $196.51 each.

On Monday, Beyond Meat boosted its sales guidance as it attracts a growing list of restaurant clients for its plant-based burgers and sausages. The California-based company now expects at least $240m in revenue this year — almost triple 2018’s total.

The most recent partner is Dunkin’ Brands Group, which started testing a Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich in Manhattan before a planned nationwide roll-out. Beyond Meat products are also on the menu at Tim Hortons, TGI Fridays, Carl’s Jr, and Del Taco.