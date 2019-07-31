Companies / Retail & Consumer

Brewing giant AB InBev rolls out blockchain solution to assist farmers

31 July 2019 - 21:33 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: 123RF/sasha85ru
Picture: 123RF/sasha85ru

Multinational brewing company AB InBev Africa is rolling out a blockchain solution to assist smallholder farmers in its supply chain.

The solution was developed by BanQu, a US-based finTech company. It will enable farmers in the AB InBev value chain to monitor sales of their barley, sorghum and cassava crops, and receive cash through a mobile money solution.

Blockchain, or the distributed ledger system, has given rise to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. The system uses independent computers to synchronise transactions online without the need for independent validation.

AB InBev said 1,200 farmers have signed up on the BanQu blockchain platform. These farmers now have access to full accounting information, such as sales price, volume sold and payment — with this information made available via SMS. They also have records that they can take to the bank, allowing them access to credit and form a verifiable economic identity.

Another benefit to AB InBev’s smallholder farmers, which has recently been made available by BanQu, is the integration of mobile money, which means that farmers do not have to walk around with cash that could be stolen, and can, instead, store money, pay bills or send remittances online directly through the free, secure platform.

AB InBev’s solutions Africa director of innovation & analytics, Sameer Jooma, said that BanQu’s solution can be applied to almost any industry.

“Most people have a rudimentary understanding of blockchain because it is the platform that enables bitcoin transactions. What BanQu has done, as the world’s first company to offer this solution, is to take this technology and expand it beyond cryptocurrency. After all, what is being moved is information, because even money can be distilled down to data now,” said Jooma.

BanQu co-founder and CEO Ashish Gadnis said that through developing the non-cryptocurrency blockchain platform, BanQu connects people to global supply chains, enabling them to do business with brands, organisations and governments.

“Almost 2.7-billion people across the globe don’t have access to credit or other banking services, because they don’t have what we call an economic identity — the data record of their financial position. BanQu seeks to solve this dilemma by providing auditable financial records, which are bankable, allowing more people to participate in the global economy.”

The partnership also gives AB InBev Africa better visibility of farmers in their supply chain, and the company can easily see how much, and when, a farmer was paid, as well as track produce from the farm to the brewery through geolocation tags.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

AB InBev sales growth overshadows IPO hitch

Analysts were expecting organic sales growth of 5.1% for the second quarter, according to consensus estimates
Business
3 days ago

WATCH: How AB InBev beat expectations

Nico von Stackelberg from Liberum talks to Business Day TV about Anheuser-Busch InBev’s second-quarter results
Companies
5 days ago

Debt headache for AB InBev

AB InBev has struggled to pay down the debt that was accumulated to fund the late 2015 purchase of SABMiller
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Technology … feel it, it is here! So just get used to it

Opinion

With blockchain technology, financial fraud will meet its Waterloo

Opinion

Virgin Money searches for growth in SA with blockchain-based wallet

Companies / Financial Services

Initial coin offerings are a new version of the old Wild West

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.