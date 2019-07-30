Companies / Retail & Consumer Massmart trading update sees shares plunge to 2006 lows The disappointing results will see a shake-up in some senior management roles BL PREMIUM

News of its first-ever trading loss saw the share price of retailer Massmart plunge on Tuesday.

The share fell 27% to a 13-year low of R42.99 on Tuesday before recovering to settle 16% weaker at R49. The precipitous drop in the share price came within minutes of the release of a sales update that revealed the group expected to report an operating loss of up to R30m for the 26 weeks ended June 2019.