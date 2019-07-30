Massmart trading update sees shares plunge to 2006 lows
The disappointing results will see a shake-up in some senior management roles
30 July 2019 - 15:57
News of its first-ever trading loss saw the share price of retailer Massmart plunge on Tuesday.
The share fell 27% to a 13-year low of R42.99 on Tuesday before recovering to settle 16% weaker at R49. The precipitous drop in the share price came within minutes of the release of a sales update that revealed the group expected to report an operating loss of up to R30m for the 26 weeks ended June 2019.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.