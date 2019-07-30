Kauai’s owner takes the health food chain to Asia and Europe

Real Foods Group, which is backed by Brait co-founder Antony Ball, has signed agreements to take its health restaurant chain Kauai to Asia and the Netherlands.

“Globally, there is a major shift taking place as consumers seek out healthier, natural food options which also feature both affordability and convenience,” Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski said on Tuesday. “Our new partnerships in Thailand and the Netherlands reflect this shift.”

Health-focused, fast-casual restaurant chains are gaining in popularity globally, with brands such as California-based Sweetgreen, Toronto-based Freshii and London-based Leon Restaurants being early movers.

Real Foods, whose brands also include NÜ Health Food Café, said it had entered into a joint venture for Thailand, along with a master franchise for Asia, with Bangkok-listed Dusit Thani. It had also signed a master franchise agreement with Vineyard Catering in the Netherlands.

In 2018, Ball and former Famous Brands CEO Kevin Hedderwick joined the Real Foods board. Ball has a stake in the group via sugar producer Illovo.

Real Foods said its Thai joint venture planned to open four stores via its partner’s relationship with Virgin Active health clubs, with the first store set to open at the end of September. The stores will carry the Real Foods brand name, “while still retaining the Kauai concept, store design and menu”.

The first Dutch Kauai store will open in Utrecht’s central railway station in August 2019, the group said. It will keep the Kauai name.

Kowarski said Vineyard Catering approached Real Foods “with the belief that the Kauai brand would resonate with and attract the Dutch consumer”.

Meanwhile, he said a JSE listing “may be a possibility” for Real Foods in the future, “but is not a primary driver at the moment ... Real Foods is currently in the buy-and-build stage of our long-term strategy and would like to see critical mass of at least 250 stores before considering a listing.”

Kauai has 150 stores in SA and three across Namibia and Botswana.

Said Kowarski, “Kauai has seen strong double-digit growth in revenue and earnings since its repositioning in 2015, driven by a growing trend in healthy eating — especially among younger, health-conscious millennial consumers — and the brand’s strong 23-year heritage in the health space.”

