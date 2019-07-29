Deal-hungry Takeaway gobbles up Just Eat in £8.2bn takeover

London/Amsterdam — Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com has agreed to buy Just Eat in an £8.2bn deal to create one of the world’s largest online food delivery firms, as rivals race to rule the $100bn market.

Just Eat, founded in Denmark in 2000, competes with Amazon-backed Deliveroo and Uber Eats, which have taken a bite out of the fast-growing sector by offering their own delivery services to restaurants.

Takeaway and Just Eat said they will have leadership positions in many of the world’s largest food delivery markets, including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.

Scale is all-important as food delivery apps scramble to offer consumers the biggest choice. Most players are loss-making as they spend heavily on marketing and acquisitions.

Amazon led a $575m fundraising in Deliveroo in May, although Britain’s competition regulator is considering a full investigation into the deal.

Investors in London-listed Just Eat will receive 0.09744 Takeaway.com shares for each share, implying a value of 731p per Just Eat share, a 15% premium to their closing price on Friday, the two companies said on Monday.

Shares in Just Eat, which made a pre-tax profit of £102m in 2018, rose 25% to 794p, indicating expectations of a higher competing bid, while Takeaway’s were up 3% on Monday morning following news of the deal.

Sector consolidation

Activist investor Cat Rock, which has holdings in both companies, has been pushing Just Eat to merge with a rival such as Takeaway, which has been driving sector consolidation.

Uber Eats declined to comment on the planned deal.

Takeaway, which bought the German activities of Delivery Hero for €930m in 2019, says it is the leading food deliverer in continental Europe, Israel and Vietnam. It argues that online food ordering will be highly profitable for just one player in each country.

Investec analysts said there was limited geographical overlap between the two, with the exception of Switzerland.

“This means the opportunity revolves around leveraging technology spend and administrative costs, in our view, and the sharing of best practice,” Investec said. “This is presumably not insignificant, but less attractive than if they overlapped.”

Analysts do not expect the latest deal to face antitrust hurdles.

Just Eat, which originally focused on independent takeaway restaurants that offered pick-up or delivery services, charges a fee to join its platform and earns a commission on each order.

Just Eat has since upgraded its technology, launched its own delivery services using experience gained from its purchase of Canada’s SkipTheDishes.com, and struck deals with fast-food chains like Burger King, Subway and KFC.

But the strategy shift caused earnings momentum to slow sharply and CEO Peter Plumb stepped down in January amid shareholder pressure. Just Eat has yet to find a permanent replacement for him.