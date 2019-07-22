Goldwagen supplies high-quality car parts at competitive prices

In SA's weakening economy, getting value for money is a key consideration in any buying decision – no less so than when it comes to maintaining private vehicles or looking after large fleets.

For Goldwagen, the car-parts supplier franchise based in SA, the answer is simple. “We supply high-quality parts at a substantially better price than most dealerships – a win-win situation when it comes to vehicle maintenance. People really don’t want to sacrifice on quality,” says Sybrand Bezuidenhout, Goldwagen’s franchise and marketing manager.

“Even cost-conscious buyers are wary of grey goods or pirated parts because using them could be catastrophic, so even in this tough economic climate, more and more people are buying from our franchises.”

Eighty percent of the 17 vehicle brands supplied by Goldwagen – including Volkswagen, Audi, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Ford, BMW and, more recently, Land Rover – and close to 40,000 different items supplied by Goldwagen are sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) based in Europe. The company eschews cheap imports from Asia.

The upside of this philosophy is that even in tough times like these when many people are hanging on to their cars for longer, they can now afford to refit and repair them with quality parts. The same applies to fleet managers, who can buy spare parts directly from Goldwagen outlets instead of paying dealership prices. This adds up to substantial savings, particularly where big fleets are involved.

Started in 1992 by two investors who dismantled a second-hand Volkswagen and sold the parts, Goldwagen has 103 outlets, most of which are in SA. Each franchisee employs about 12 people, which is good news in an ailing economy, as more than 1,200 jobs have been created.

Watch the video