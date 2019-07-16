US sales setback hits the Domino’s Pizza share price

Bengaluru — News of second-quarter US same-store sales growth hitting a three-year low at Domino's Pizza knocked its share price and raised doubt about its strategy to fight off competition from delivery apps.

UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub have all pushed into the delivery business at the heart of Domino’s expansion into the world’s biggest pizza chain.

The company has responded with a strategy it calls “fortressing”, which aims to speed up delivery times by opening more stores near existing ones.

That strategy came at a cost — a hit to sales at existing outlets that last year knocked up to 1.5 percentage points off same-store numbers. In the second quarter of 2019, total US same-store sales rose just 3%, below estimates and the slowest growth in at least three years.

Comparable sales at company-owned US outlets rose 2.1%, while those at US franchise stores rose 3.1% in the June quarter, also both below expectations, while those in international markets were up 2.4%.

Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said comparable sales of 3% were at the low end of the company’s long-term US targets.

She said that “will not refute the bear case that structural factors — better pizza competition, growing aggregators, and market splits — have fundamentally changed the rate and composition of Domino’s growth”.

The share price was down 4.2% at $258.69 in morning trade, having gained about 9% so far this year.

Total revenue rose 4.1% to $811.6m in the quarter, below expectations of $836.6m. Net income rose to $92.4m, or $2.19 per share, from $77.4m, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to earn $2.02 per share.

Cowen & Co analyst Andrew Charles said that to head off a further decline in confidence Domino’s had to make it clear to investors what the impact of the fortressing strategy would be on same-store sales this year.

“Failure of the company to address this could lead to the bear narrative around infringement from third-party delivery to dominate, and thus place shares in the penalty box,” he said.

Reuters