Companies / Retail & Consumer

US sales setback hits the Domino’s Pizza share price

Top chain's strategy to fight off delivery rivals UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub comes at a heavy price

16 July 2019 - 18:02 Agency Staff
A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles. Picture: REUTERS/ LUCY NICHOLSON
A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles. Picture: REUTERS/ LUCY NICHOLSON

Bengaluru — News of second-quarter US same-store sales growth hitting a three-year low at Domino's Pizza knocked its share price and raised doubt about its strategy to fight off competition from delivery apps.

UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub have all pushed into the delivery business at the heart of Domino’s expansion into the world’s biggest pizza chain.

The company has responded with a strategy it calls “fortressing”, which aims to speed up delivery times by opening more stores near existing ones.

That strategy came at a cost — a hit to sales at existing outlets that last year knocked up to 1.5 percentage points off same-store numbers. In the second quarter of 2019, total US same-store sales rose just 3%, below estimates and the slowest growth in at least three years.

Comparable sales at company-owned US outlets rose 2.1%, while those at US franchise stores rose 3.1% in the June quarter, also both below expectations, while those in international markets were up 2.4%.

Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said comparable sales of 3% were at the low end of the company’s long-term US targets.

She said that “will not refute the bear case that structural factors — better pizza competition, growing aggregators, and market splits — have fundamentally changed the rate and composition of Domino’s growth”.

The share price was down 4.2% at $258.69 in morning trade, having gained about 9% so far this year.

Total revenue rose 4.1% to $811.6m in the quarter, below expectations of $836.6m. Net income rose to $92.4m, or $2.19 per share, from $77.4m, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to earn $2.02 per share.

Cowen & Co analyst Andrew Charles said that to head off a further decline in confidence Domino’s had to make it clear to investors what the impact of the fortressing strategy would be on same-store sales this year.

“Failure of the company to address this could lead to the bear narrative around infringement from third-party delivery to dominate, and thus place shares in the penalty box,” he said.

Reuters

Starbucks operator Taste reports more losses stemming from ‘poor decision-making’

But Taste says ‘financial discipline has been restored’ and it is now poised to grow sales and ‘realise attractive margins’
Companies
1 month ago

Taste Holdings: No plans to delist

The company denies it is ‘haemorrhaging’ cash, but it needs more funds to roll out more Domino’s and Starbucks stores
News & Fox
11 months ago

Taste Holdings’ first-half loss almost doubles as jewellery division swings into the red

‘We expected sales in the luxury goods division to decline.… What we did not expect was the extent and speed of the decline’
Companies
1 year ago

Gourmet can’t beef up Famous Brands

Analysts ‘quite shocked’ as update adds insult to injury for an already overpriced acquisition
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.