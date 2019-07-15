ACCOUNTING FRAUD
Steinhoff pays another R1.3bn in advisory fees
Once again the embattled global retailer has reminded shareholders of its precarious going-concern status
15 July 2019 - 05:10
Embattled global retailer Steinhoff International forked out another R1.3bn in advisory fees as it continued to repair the damage caused by a massive accounting fraud that unfolded in December 2017.
