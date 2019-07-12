Green shoots at Woolworths bring some relief

Woolworths, which has been battered by a disastrous R21bn acquisition in Australia, is getting some relief from its domestic groceries business.

Strong growth in the South African food business reignited the high-end retailer’s sales in the year to end-June.

Together with evidence of a turnaround in the fashion, beauty and home division, that offset another tepid performance in Australia and boosted its shares to their best level in six months.

