Companies / Retail & Consumer

Green shoots at Woolworths bring some relief

Strong growth in its SA food business reignites high-end retailer’s sales in the year to end-June

12 July 2019 - 05:10 Nick Hedley
Woolworths store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
Woolworths store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED

Woolworths, which has been battered by a disastrous R21bn acquisition in Australia, is getting some relief from its domestic groceries business.

Strong growth in the South African food business reignited the high-end retailer’s sales in the year to end-June.

Together with evidence of a turnaround in the fashion, beauty and home division, that offset another tepid performance in Australia and boosted its shares to their best level in six months.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Woolworths’s SA food business serves up some relief 

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Woolworths shares hit six-month high on solid sales growth

The retailer’s food business has bolstered results amid an upturn in the fashion, beauty and home segment
Companies
22 hours ago

The ‘big four’ grocers are not guilty as charged

The largest retailers account for less than 50% of sales in the South African grocery retail sector
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Woolworths share price recovers on renewed optimism

The worst may be over for the high-end retailer after costly foray into Australia
Companies
4 weeks ago

Woolworths appoints former Alfred Dunhill CEO as a director

Australian Christopher Colfer will also serve on the boards of David Jones and Country Road Group
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Fast-food outlets beware: Woolworths may surprise you

Companies

Woolworths cuts interim dividend, again

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths intraday low worst in seven years

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.