Woolworths shares rise above R50 on solid sales growth

The retailer’s food business has bolstered results amid an upturn in the fashion, beauty and home segment

11 July 2019 - 09:56 Nick Hedley
Woolworths’s food sales rose 9.8%, or 7.7% when accounting for the extra week included in the financial year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Woolworths’s shares rose above R50 for the first time in more than five months on Thursday as the high-end retailer said sales in the year to end-June rose 5.9% thanks to its SA food business.

“Food sales momentum continued into the second half,” the group said. Annual sales in that segment rose 9.8%, or 7.7% when accounting for the extra week included in the financial year. Selling prices were up 1.8%.

Food sales volumes were boosted by “further investment in price, innovation and convenience”.

The domestic fashion, beauty and home business improved sales significantly in the second half thanks to “a focus on core ranges and basics, backed by improved availability”, Woolworths said.

Group sales grew 5.9%, or 3.9% when stripping out the extra week.

Sales growth was once again dented by Australian department-store chain David Jones, whose 1% increase in local-currency sales translated into a 0.8% decline when accounting for the extra week.

“Retail trading conditions in Australia remain challenging,” Woolworths said.

David Jones was hampered by sales disruptions linked to the refurbishment of its flagship store, which will probably be complete by the third quarter of the 2020 financial year, the group said.

Online sales at David Jones grew 46.8% and now contribute 7.7% of total sales.

In Country Road Group, online sales in Australasia grew 12.9% and now represent 20.3% of sales.

“As the contribution from online sales increases, the reduction in unproductive space remains a priority,” Woolworths said.

Barclays Research said in a report last week Australia’s retail sales remained “lacklustre” in May, with nominal retail sales at department stores falling compared to both a month and a year before.

Woolworths’s shares were 2.4% up at R50.26 in early trade on Thursday, the best level since February 1. They earlier reached a high of R51.

