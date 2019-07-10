Companies / Retail & Consumer

British inventor James Dyson pays $54m for Singapore’s priciest penthouse

The luxury home at Wallich Residence is a 99-year leasehold property with a panoramic views of Singapore and its popular Marina Bay

10 July 2019 - 17:34 Agency Staff
James Dyson. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JASON KEMPIN
Singapore — British billionaire inventor James Dyson has paid a reported $54m  for Singapore's biggest, most expensive penthouse: a three-floor residence with a rooftop terrace, private pool, and jacuzzi.

His electric appliance company, known for its bagless vacuum cleaners, hand dryers and fans, announced  in 2019 it was shifting its global headquarters from the UK to the city-state to be closer to Asian markets.

The company also plans to produce electric cars there, as part of its expansion east after Britain's decision in 2016 to leave the EU.

The Brexit-backing tycoon purchased the 21,000m² "super penthouse" for almost 74-million Singapore dollars ($54m), Singapore's Business Times newspaper reported, without citing a source.

A land title document seen by AFP lists Dyson and his wife, Deirdre, as joint tenants of the 99-year leasehold property, with the sale registered on June 20.

The company confirmed Dyson, 72, had bought a property in the city.

The luxury home at Wallich Residence sits on the top three floors of a 64-storey, 290m  high tower — the tallest in Singapore —  which is in the business district and has panoramic views over Singapore, including popular waterfront area Marina Bay.

It has five bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom, a private garden and a viewing deck on the 62nd floor, according to a sales brochure for the property.

It also has a private lift, storage for 600 bottles of wine, and a round-the-clock dedicated butler service.

The cost is below a price tag of more than 100-million Singapore dollars originally sought for the property.

A Dyson spokesman declined to give details of the purchase but told AFP: "Given the decision to locate the headquarters in Singapore and the growing focus of the company's business in the region, of course James Dyson has bought a property there."

Booming property market

It is the highest price paid for a condo in the city-state — where property is among the world's costliest — beating the nearly 60-million Singapore  dollars paid by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin for a penthouse in 2017, according to local media.

In June, an 11,000m² luxury penthouse reportedly sold for 52-million Singapore  dollars.

Affluent and developed, Singapore has long attracted wealthy residents from around Asia and the world — a trend that has helped fuel a rise in property prices over the years.

The government has taken steps to cool the property market — in July 2018, they raised buyers' fees and tightened loan requirements.

In October, Dyson announced it had picked Singapore for its first electric car plant, sparking criticism from some quarters that the Brexit-supporting tycoon was not investing more at home.

A prototype Dyson electric vehicle is in the works for 2020, followed by a product launch in 2021.

The company insists its decision to move headquarters from western England is not due to Brexit but an effort to be closer to a growing majority of its customers.

AFP

