Companies / Retail & Consumer

Nestlé Waters teams up with Ocean Legacy for plastic waste clean-up

08 July 2019 - 18:53 Dominique Vidalon and Forrest Crellin
Picture: REUTERS/ RICARDO ROJAS
Picture: REUTERS/ RICARDO ROJAS

Paris — Nestlé’s bottled water division Nestlé Waters, owner of Perrier and Vittel, says it will team up with Canada’s Ocean Legacy Foundation to help to clean up plastic pollution.

Consumer goods companies such as Nestlé are under pressure to do more to reduce the waste their business generates as consumers become increasingly aware of the damaging impact of plastic that ends up in landfill and oceans.

Many of them, including Nestlé and French peer Danone, have made voluntary pledges to make all of their plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. But environmental groups say the key to reducing plastic pollution is prevention, notably through the introduction of bottle deposits.

Nonprofit group Ocean Legacy Foundation fights plastic ocean pollution with clean-up expeditions, land-based plastic collection, recycling, education and pollution hot-spot mapping.

Paris-based Nestlé Waters will work with Ocean Legacy to support clean-up projects for communities around the world, including education and infrastructure, Nestlé Waters head of sustainability Carlo Galli said.

But Thibault Turchet, with environmental campaigning group Zero Waste France, said of the Nestlé alliance with Ocean Legacy that it would be better for Nestlé and other large plastic waste producers to return to bottling drinks in glass and cut down on plastic packaging that is unrecyclable.

“They send organisations to work on beach cleaning and education, but they don’t work on prevention and waste production,” Thibault said.

Nestlé Waters said that 20% of the water it sells globally is already packaged in returnable and refillable bottles and that a further 2% is sold in returnable and refillable glass for the hotel and restaurant trade.

“We are continually testing and developing viable alternatives, such as biodegradable and bio-based materials, glass, aluminium and carton packaging,” a Nestlé Waters spokesperson said.

In early 2020 Nestlé Waters will also launch new high-tech water dispensers, allowing consumers to fill their own reusable bottles. It also works with local governments and communities to develop plastic collection adapted to each country.

The Nestlé Waters partnership with Ocean Legacy involves an undisclosed yearly funding agreement, initially for five years.

The programme will also include tools and education materials to help communities in creating new products and value from the waste collected during the clean-ups.

Reuters

Government looking to introduce new policy on single-use plastics

And Plastics SA wants the plastic bag levy to be used for its intended purpose: investing in recycling and appropriate disposal management
National
4 days ago

Climate activists prepared to be jailed if it means change

‘It’s very important I don’t endanger others, but this isn’t a school trip. This is serious, risky stuff ’
World
1 day ago

Air quality as dire as Eskom’s finances in Mpumalanga power-station belt

In 2018, acting environment minister Derek Hanekom quietly doubled the sulphur dioxide emission limits for existing coal plants by 2020, breaking the ...
National
1 week ago

New force turns screws on rampant fisheries crime

Criminals plaguing marine resources have fingers in many other illegal areas
National
2 weeks ago

How much plastic is in the food we eat?

The average adult ingests 52,000 particles of microplastics each year, according to a study published in the journal Environmental Science & ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.