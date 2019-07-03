JD Sports counters retail gloom with global expansion

JD Sports’s shares have gained 77% in 2019 as the company rides millennials’ fondness for athleisure products, helping it post estimate-beating annual earnings earlier in 2019.

The company has targeted millennials and Generation Z consumers — those born between the mid-1990s and the mid-2000s — who are driving the trend for athleisure, where gym clothes have become acceptable at work, school and on social occasions.

The company has also invested heavily in international expansion to drive growth. JD said it opened 29 new stores in the period to June 29, mainly in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia.

For the full year, the company said it is confident in delivering annual headline pretax profit at least equal to the current consensus market expectations of £404.3m.

“We didn’t expect such high level of sales growth to persist, but it has,” Peel Hunt analysts said, calling the like-for-like growth highly impressive.

JD’s upbeat forecast comes against the background of the British retail sector’s ongoing struggles, mainly caused by weakening consumer spending amid uncertainty over Brexit, higher business costs and a shift to online shopping.

JD, which runs more than 2,400 stores that sell brands including Nike, Puma and Adidas, has weathered the storm, thanks to its international footprint and a strong online presence.