Companies / Retail & Consumer

With large debt repayment looming, Truworths’s UK business seeks a workaround

Action on debt will have no effect on operations in SA, says owner of Identity and YDE brands

02 July 2019 - 10:23 Nick Hedley
UPDATED 02 July 2019 - 10:58
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Shares in Truworths International fell 6.5% on Tuesday morning after the fashion retailer said its UK subsidiary, Office, was considering a debt restructuring ahead of a hefty repayment due in late 2020.

SA retailers have had mixed fortunes in the UK, with Famous Brands recently resorting to an insolvency process to stabilise its struggling Gourmet Burger Kitchen chain amid Brexit uncertainties. Truworths rival and Foschini-owner TFG’s British chains, including Phase Eight, Whistles and Hobbs, have fared better.

Truworths, whose brands include Identity and YDE, was responding to a Sky News report on Monday that said Office had appointed advisers to consider restructuring options.

Office has about £45m (R805m) of debt due for repayment, “a significant portion” of which must be settled through a lump-sum payment at maturity in December 2020, Truworths said on Tuesday.

“In light of the depressed retail trading environment currently being experienced in the UK, Office has entered into discussions with the relevant lenders regarding potential debt restructuring options,” it confirmed.

Office and the lenders had appointed Alvarez & Marsal Europe and Deloitte as professional advisers.

Office would have to contend with tough trading conditions for several years, Truworths said.

But the fashion retailer said a debt restructuring there “will not have a material impact on the group’s operations in SA and the rest of Africa”.

Barclays Research said in a note in June that retail sales volumes in the UK remained weak in May, with contractions seen across every major subcategory.

“Following on from the weak April GDP data, May retail sales signal further bad news for second-quarter growth,” the bank said. Barclays Research expects a small contraction in the UK’s second-quarter GDP reading.

Truworths’s shares fell 6.5% to R67.82 in early trade on Tuesday. TFG’s shares fell as much as 3.4% to R175.60.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Retail gloom forces Bonmarche to give nod to Philip Day’s discounted offer

The fashion retailer had previously rejected the billionaire’s buyout plan
Companies
5 days ago

Health retailer Boots warns of storm clouds over UK economy

While the leading UK health and beauty retailer says it will cope with whatever the economy, and Brexit, brings, it sees a recession on the way
World
5 days ago

How The Crazy Store manages to buck the retail trend

Walk into virtually any shopping mall in SA, and it seems you’ll find a Crazy Store. From humble beginnings, the discount retailer has become a ...
Features
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Truworths’s top 40 exit another blow for shareholders

Companies

Flat revenue of troubled Truworths reflects pressure on retail sector

Companies / Retail & Consumer

CHRIS GILMOUR: Famous Brands’ woes compounded by UK acquisition

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.