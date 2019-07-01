Pick n Pay tests ‘nude wall’ — plastic-free fresh produce zones

Pick n Pay says it has introduced plastic- and packaging-free fruit and vegetable sections in 13 stores to see if shoppers in SA are ready to switch from pre-packaged food to loose products.

Retailers globally face mounting pressure to reduce the environmental damage caused by plastic. In SA, a number of independent, plastic-free grocery stores have cropped up in recent years, including Cape Town’s Nude Foods and Shop Zero.

High-end retailer Woolworths said in 2018 it planned to phase out nonrecyclable plastic packaging for its own products — as well as plastic shopping bags, straws and earbuds — by 2022.

"Plastic waste remains a concern for many customers, and this trial will give them the choice to shop for more everyday fruit and vegetables free from plastic packaging," Pick n Pay said on Monday.

The retailer said it will introduce "nude wall" sections at its Pick n Pay On Nicol and Constantia shops, and 11 others. Paper bags will be available to customers at these sections, it said.

Paula Disberry, commercial retail executive at Pick n Pay, said the sale of loose products currently accounts for just 10% of all fruit and vegetables sales at the retailer.